DAYTON, Ohio, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Jean's father had a stroke and was in nursing care, she found herself thinking ahead and gathering the resources her family might need next. That journey led her to Caring Transitions and, eventually, to the company's auction site.
"When I won an item from the CT BIDS auction site and went to pick it up, I was so impressed by the staff and the company overall. The energy was great and everyone seemed to enjoy their job. I left my job to help take care of my dad, so when he recovered, I went to work for a Caring Transitions franchise in Cincinnati," Hodge said. "I loved it so much that I decided to open my own franchise in South Dayton."
Hodge just launched Caring Transitions of South Dayton, her new senior-focused relocation and estate-clearing company, on April 1.
Caring Transitions is the professional choice for moving, downsizing, clearing an estate and hosting estate sales. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle every detail of their clients' transition including decluttering, cleanouts, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling into your new home, and both in-home and online estate sales. Caring Transitions of South Dayton serves Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Miamisburg, Bellbrook, Spring Valley and the surrounding areas.
"Caring Transitions isn't just about helping you or your loved one relocate – it's about offering compassionate service and treating people and their possessions with respect and dignity," Hodge said. "Our experienced, knowledgeable, well-trained and insured staff want to help your family through what can be a truly challenging transition."
Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move. The company also helps busy families with downsizing, rightsizing, and clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or has passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.
Hodge's background includes over 25 years in operations, retail, district and non-profit management. Married 29 years to her high school sweetheart, Joe, both graduated from The University of Dayton and remain huge Flyer Basketball fans! They have two children who actively participate in sports.
Caring Transitions of South Dayton is bonded and insured, and all employees are background checked. For additional information, call 937-490-8066, email jhodge@caringtransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsSDayton.com.
