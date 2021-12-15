MASON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haag-Streit Group is pleased to announce Mr. Jeff Sieve as the new Chief Executive Officer for Haag-Streit USA, based in Mason, OH. Mr. Sieve begins his new role immediately, succeeding Ernest Cavin, PhD, who previously served in this position and recently left the company to pursue new opportunities. Mr. Sieve will report to Haag-Streit Group management, led by Thomas Bernhard, CEO.
Mr. Sieve is an experienced business leader, having served most recently as the Head of Sales for the U.S. Refractive business for ZEISS. Mr. Sieve brings valuable experience from his roles as National Director for Key Accounts as well as other business development and sales roles throughout his professional career.
"We are looking forward to the contributions that Mr. Sieve will make to the Haag-Streit team in the United States," said Thomas Bernhard, CEO of the Haag-Streit Group. "His experience will help the U.S. organization build upon the success we have achieved and contribute to our ambitious growth objectives."
Mr. Sieve is a driven leader with a strong track record of successful business development and change management within multiple industries. He has a passion for creating collaborative, high-performing teams built upon a culture of integrity and innovation.
