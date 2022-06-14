The 2GO Advisory Group and JEM announce that JEM will join 2GO to further expand its services and range of expertise to meet the firm's expanding client needs. JEM's founder and CEO Jen McClure will join the 2GO Advisory Group as a Managing Partner to lead a new division, CCOs2GO for Chief Communications Officers. JEM CFO Jen Hotes will become a Partner in the CFOs2GO division. JEM's Consultants Collective division will join the 2GO Advisory Group as independent consultants working across the firm's seven divisions.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2GO Advisory Group and JEM announce that JEM will join 2GO to further expand its services and range of expertise to meet the firm's expanding client needs. The 2GO Advisory Group provides executive advisory services, consulting, and recruitment services, serving C-level executives and boards of directors through its six divisions: CFOs2GO, CHROs2GO, COOs2GO, CROs2GO, CIOs2GO, and CXOs2GO.
JEM's founder and CEO Jen McClure will join the 2GO Advisory Group as a Managing Partner to lead the addition of a seventh division, CCOs2GO for Chief Communications Officers. JEM CFO Jen Hotes will become a Partner in the CFOs2GO division. The consultants and advisors in JEM's Consultants Collective division – whose executive leadership experience and expertise span all functions of an organization in a wide variety of industries – will join the 2GO Advisory Group as independent consultants working across the firm's seven divisions.
JEM launched in November of 2015, focusing primarily on digital strategy consulting and advisory services. In 2018, JEM launched Consultants Collective to provide a new approach to management consulting. Consultants Collective grew to more than 40 member consultants, advisors and executive coaches, all of whom have executive-level experience at world-class organizations, and McClure was named a Power Player in management consulting by Business Insider in its list of the top disruptors in the industry.
"We are honored and delighted to be joining the 2GO Advisory Group," said McClure. "2GO has a long and established history, a great loyal client base and a highly successful and respected track record of serving its clients. 2GO's values and approach to their consultant and client relationships and work align with ours – focusing on providing value, being flexible, open and generous. We are very excited about this move. It's a powerful combination that we are confident will benefit our consultants and clients alike."
Robert Weis, 2GO Advisory Group founder and CEO said, "We are thrilled to have the Consultants Collective team join the 2GO family of consultants and advisors and to have Jen McClure and Jen Hotes join us as partners to further expand our capabilities."
Seth Tuman, CAO Partner, 2GO Advisory Group added, "The addition of these consultants with their wide range of expertise will complement and supplement the existing 2GO practice areas and client industries. This will provide us with more resources to deliver even greater value to our clients."
ABOUT JEM
JEM connects executives and innovators, experts and thought leaders from around the globe through its consulting and advisory services division and digital magazine, Biznology. Consultants Collective is the management consulting division of JEM — a collective of world-class independent executive advisors, consultants and coaches who all have senior executive-level experience at some of the world's leading organizations, enabling a unique peer-based approach. Consultants Collective partners with clients to help them innovate, transform, improve to successfully shape the future—with a focus on bottom-line results, driven by mission, purpose and values. https://JEM.LLC
ABOUT 2GO ADVISORY GROUP
Founded in 1987 as CFOs2GO, the 2GO Advisory Group has expanded over the past 35 years to meet the demands of today's dynamic business environment. 2GO now provides C-level executives and board directors the talent, advice, and support they need, when they need it. 2GO has more than 30 partners specializing in 26 practice areas and seven divisions, including CFOs, CHROs, CIOs, COOs, CROs, CCOs and CXOs. 2GO Advisory Group offers executive advisory services, consulting, and recruitment for part-time or full-time support services. Its unique and flexible approach provides professional experienced C-suite executives to help guide clients' operations while placing candidates for permanent positions. 2GO provides customized solutions in finance and accounting, technology, revenue and product management, human resources and organization development and operations with the goal of meeting the custom need of every client at any stage of their business. 2GO's partners are executives with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including expertise in international business, cleantech, manufacturing, professional services, turnarounds, family offices, cannabis, technology, health care and life sciences, non-profit, corporate restructuring, food and beverage, agriculture, financial services, real estate and construction. 2GO Advisory Group is based in Walnut Creek, California. https://www.2goadvisorygroup.com/
