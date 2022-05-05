Event honors veterans and supporters of Jericho's 15-year Veterans Initiative
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jericho Project, a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit serving homeless and housing insecure New Yorkers, will present Celebrate! 2022 – 39 Years of Fighting Homelessness in New York City, on Monday, May 16th at the historic Edison Ballroom. In its first in-person gala in two years, Jericho Project will honor supporters of its groundbreaking Veterans Initiative that over 15 years has helped thousands of veterans access housing, employment and wellness services.
Emceeing the event is NBC 4 New York Anchor Natalie Pasquarella, a recipient of four New York Emmys® for her journalistic excellence as part of the news team.
"Jericho Project is enormously proud to recognize key leaders who have steadfastly supported our work on behalf of veterans and all New Yorkers. Morgan Stanley, our Corporate Honoree, has long been at our side enabling veterans to regain their civilian lives with dignity. Our Board Treasurer and Legacy Award winner Michael Reed has expertly guided our financial stability and expanding reach. We are grateful for them and our generous community of supporters," said Jericho Project CEO Tori Lyon.
Corporate sponsors include Morgan Stanley; Borah, Goldstein, Alltschuler, Nahins & Goidel P.C.; Cravath, Swaine, & Moore, LLP; EY; Geltrude & Company, LLC; Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Hirschen Singer & Epstein LLP; Hudson Companies; Lamb Insurance Services; Stern Brothers; The J. Pilla Group; Tri-Net; TriState, Urban Architectural Initiatives, and Wells Fargo.
Individual sponsors include Michael and Mimi Boublik, Simon and Maggie Bound, Zach Buchwald and William Hammonds, Joel and Karyn Cohen, Cara Eisen and Gil Forer, Alex and Patricia Farman-Farmaian, Douglas and Cecilia Gschind, Edward and Helen Hintz, Rene and Marie-France Kern, Mark and Debbie Kopinski, Jerome Menifee, Michael and Kristin Reed, and Murray Smith and Claire McNamara.
Jericho Project serves nearly 3,000 New Yorkers annually, including 750 veterans, with access to permanent supportive housing and services to enable employment, health and wellness.
Its nationally-acclaimed Veterans Initiative built three Veterans Residences in the Bronx that provide veterans of all eras with a lease and key to their own furnished studios. With 24/7 staff and onsite counselors, the residences are designed to cultivate a green community of camaraderie and wellness.
For more information on how to contribute or attend the gala, see https://jerichoproject.org/get-involved/celebrate-2022-annual-gala/
About Jericho Project: Jericho Project empowers individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity by providing housing and person-centered services to address social inequities. For 39 years, Jericho has provided supportive housing and counseling services to thousands of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.
Jericho Project employs rigorous fiscal discipline and works with valued public-private partnerships and a foundation of dedicated donors, to advance its mission. Jericho's housing and extended services cost $15,000 per person annually, compared to $32,000 for a single shelter, $50,000 for a family shelter, and $168,000 for a jail cell annually.
For more information: jerichoproject.org | @jerichoproject1983
