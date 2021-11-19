TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known Group Inc. ("Known" or the "Group") is proud to announce the launch of a new public relations and communications agency that supports the cannabis, psychedelics, and health and wellness industries. Known is a rebranding and expansion initiative that will transform the JESSCO Agency, founded by Jess Moran, into a clear leader in the promotion and communication goals of emerging industries.
The Group combines more than 35 years of experience in public relations, marketing, communications, and technology translation, with deep knowledge of cannabis, psychedelics and health. Industry trailblazer Jess Moran, Founder of Known, is supported by a core team of experts and a vast network of advisors and friends.
Jess was recognized as a PR in Canada Top 40 under 40 and High! Magazine Canadian Cannabis Hero, and currently sits on the advisory board of O'Cannabiz, Breaking The Stigma (BTS), Medicinal My Way, Crossing All Bridges, Cannabis For Harm Reduction, and is the Volunteer Marketing Director for Athletes for CARE. As a proud Autism sister and mother, this fuels her passion for autism, neurodiversity, and special needs advocacy.
"Through our work at JESSCO, we quickly realized that there is vast opportunity within the cannabis, psychedelics and health industries. Our team of experts and advisors are uniquely positioned to offer the services that organizations need for success," says Jess Moran, Founder of The Known Group Inc. "I couldn't be more excited to take this step as an agency - with the backing of a proven track record, solid client roster, and seasoned advisors - providing a solid foundation for current and future growth."
Roderick S. MacDonald, Senior Director of Communications, brings targeted expertise in the psychedelic industry along with extensive knowledge of cannabis, biochemistry, technology communication, investor relations, and reputation management.
The Known Advisory Board includes Ashleigh Brown, founder of SheCann and cannabis advocate, Jeannette Vandermarel, co-founder of one of the first licensed producers in Canada and holding board appointments across the industry, Dessy Pavlova, multiple co-founder in the cannabis and psychedelic industries, Amy Prentice, Director of PR and Communications at Ample Organics, and Christina Michael, founder of the Entourage Collective and other cannabis initiatives, among others with unique areas of expertise.
Known's core service offering will include public relations, marketing, brand and business development, digital communications, advocacy and education; specializing in start-up and fast-growth environments in emerging private and public markets.
The Group has proudly serviced 30+ clients over two years (operating as JESSCO) including High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI), Canna Cabana, Dynaleo, Nuveev Wellness, Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE:DOSE), Elias Theodorou, Athletes for CARE, Greenway Greenhouse (CSE:GWAY), Kalvara Canada, Fritz's Cannabis Company, Gallery Brands, Chef Jordan Wagman, The Telehealth Association of Canada, and The Health Depot.
About Known Group Inc.
Known Group Inc. is formed by a group of passionate cannabis and psychedelic industry advocates with over 25 years in communications and digital marketing experience with key connections spanning media, healthcare, technology, cannabis and psychedelics. Primary services include public relations, marketing, digital communications, and business development. Their clients are seen in Forbes, Canadian Press, Global, CTV, CBC, Healthline, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, High Times, The Fresh Toast, The Grow-Op, Mugglehead, Yahoo Finance, Huffington Post & more. We are Known for a passion for advocacy and education. More information is available on KnownGroup.ca and @knowngroupinc on all social media platforms.
