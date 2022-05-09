The Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon comments on a recent article that, in cases when breast augmentation patients experience issues, reconstruction supported by Strattice™ technology can yield gorgeous results.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 22 article in OK! Reports on country music star Jessie James Decker's proud online display of her successful breast augmentation which she received last year as part of a mommy makeover. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known to his patients and colleagues as Dr. J, says that, while most breast augmentation procedures work out well as they did for Ms. Decker, complications such as capsular contracture can be uncomfortable and make breasts less attractive than hoped. Fortunately, breast reconstruction and revision procedures supported by Strattice™ technology can solve problems and provide outstanding outcomes, says Dr. J.
Capsular contracture is the most common complication following breast augmentation, says Dr. J. The plastic surgeon explains that a natural capsule forms around the breast implant after surgery; in most cases, the capsule helps keep the implant in place. In some cases, however, the capsule becomes too firm and squeezes the implant. This can result in breast hardening and discomfort; it can also impact the position of the breasts so that they appear unnaturally high, says Dr. J. Capsular contracture is part of the way the body heals and is not something that can be prevented with 100 percent certainty. If surgical intervention is required to address the capsular contracture, Dr. J says that reconstruction using Strattice™ is a superb option that reduces the chances of a recurrence.
While capsular contracture revisions have been performed for a long time, recent outcomes have been improved by Strattice™, notes Dr. J. The medical technology involves what doctors call a sterile reconstructive tissue matrix. It is comprised of living cells harvested from natural porcine tissue. The Beverly Hills plastic surgeon notes that the matrix forms something like an internal bra that protects the implants and significantly reduces the chances of a recurrence of capsular contracture. Moreover, says Dr. J, it compensates for tissue loss while also encouraging the growth of new tissue. The tissue matrix is easily accepted by the body, further supporting the effectiveness and safety of breast reconstruction procedures.
Dr. J adds that there are a small number of breast reconstruction patients for whom Strattice™ technology may not be ideal. Some may have allergies to porcine tissues. Others may not be comfortable with this animal tissue for religious or ethical reasons. Regardless, Dr. J notes that women who have discomfort and/or appearance concerns following breast augmentation complications should seek the help of a board-certified plastic surgeon who can use every tool at their disposal to produce the best outcomes possible.
Dr. J adds that the way for prospective patients to learn whether they are a candidate for a procedure with Strattice™ is to set up a consultation. Prospective patients are invited to call (310) 228-3151 to make an appointment for a consultation. Dr. Jarrah-Nejad is double-board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He has received consistent five-star reviews on sites like Yelp and RealSelf. His qualifications as a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon can be seen online.
Media Contact
Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., Dr. J Plastic Surgery, (310) 228-3151, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE Dr. J Plastic Surgery