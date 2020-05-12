ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta (JF&CS) significantly expanded telehealth options for critical mental health services and has also created 11 new support groups to help many populations.
The agency has continued providing clinical services for mental health throughout the crisis, as well as services offered for older adults through JF&CS's Aviv Older Adult Services, via scheduled telehealth phone sessions and by video conference. JF&CS offers counseling for all ages, and accepts most forms of insurance.
May is Mental Health Awareness month, and this year, many more Americans are needing help due to the pandemic. Dan Arnold, director of clinical services at JF&CS has seen a dramatic increase in people struggling with anxiety, uncertainty, stress and depression.
"Parents are struggling with their new role as educator while also juggling their responsibilities as primary caregiver and wage-earner. Teens and young adults are anxious about their futures and are grieving the loss of lifecycle events such as proms, camp, graduations and weddings. Older adults and their caregivers are impacted by the physical distancing measures that are in place. With older adult communities closed to visitors, many fear that they may not see their loved ones again. The rise in unemployment and fears about financial insecurity affect all of these groups. Finally, there is an established relationship between periods of economic upheaval and rises in divorce, suicide and substance abuse rates," said Arnold.
In response, JF&CS created 11 new support groups on a variety of topics for a range of audiences.
- Parenting Preschoolers in a Pandemic
- JF&CS Pride Group
- College Student Group
- Parenting in a Pandemic – Tweens and Teens
- Spouses/Partners/Significant Others of Those Struggling with Addiction
- High School Seniors Missed Moments
- Teen Girls Group Chat
- Family Caregiver Support Group
- Parenting Elementary Ages in a Pandemic
- Pregnant in a Pandemic
- Shalom Bayit Support Group
In addition to mental health services, JF&CS has expanded career services, older adults services, emergency financial assistance, and the Kosher Food Pantry.
For more information about therapy services, support groups or to make a telehealth appointment, contact therapy@jfcsatl.org or 770.677.9474.