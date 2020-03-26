ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the unprecedented pandemic of COVID-19, Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) Atlanta has expanded telehealth options for several critical services and has also put into place new programs to help those in need.
Clinical Services for mental health, as well as services offered for older adults through JF&CS's Aviv Older Adult Services, are now available via scheduled telehealth phone sessions and by video conference. Group therapy sessions are continuing to be held by video conference as well. Contact 770.677.9474 or clinical@jfcsatl.org.
Aviv Older Adult Services, as part of AgeWell, is providing weekly telephone reassurance calls to older adults, information and referral services, and Kosher Food Pantry delivery. Older adult residents or family members can contact AgeWell at: 1.866.AGEWELL (1.866.243.9355) or info@agewellatl.org.
Career Services, including boot camps, and career coaching are available by phone and video conference, and are becoming an urgent need as many Atlantans find themselves unemployed due to the pandemic. Contact 770.677.9311 or careers@jfcsatl.org.
The Kosher Food Pantry is available by appointment, and all food and household items will be given to clients outside of the Dunwoody campus building in a designated area, or delivered to clients' homes. To make an appointment to pick up food or household supplies, call 770.677.9389.
The Emergency Assistance Program provides financial help and resources to help people in need, including those with increased needs due to job losses, increased medical costs, or childcare expenses. Contact 770.677.9389 to request assistance. Donations can be made to the program by visiting www.jfcsatl.org/eap.
The Ben Massell Dental Clinic downtown has suspended all dental services until further notice. However, Case Management services are still available.
For more information about case management, or any BMDC questions, contact 404.881.1858.
In the Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services, staff are using telehealth to connect with Community Access Group clients regularly to keep up social connections while the IndependenceWORKS building is closed. The Supported Employment Program is continuing to support clients, families, and employer partners virtually to match employers to potential employees. The Independent Living Program, which includes JF&CS Atlanta's group homes and community living supports continues to assist clients. Visit www.jfcsatl.org/idd to learn more about our IDDS programs.
For more information, and the latest updates on services, or to find out how you can help, visit www.jfcsatl.org.