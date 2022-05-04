Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital's Vice President of Development and External Affairs is recognized for her outstanding professional and community achievements
BALTIMORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH), a leader in pediatric care for 100 years, is proud to announce that Jill Feinberg, Vice President of Development and External Affairs, has been named to The Daily Record's 2022 Maryland's Top 100 Women list.
"It comes as no surprise that Jill was selected as one of Maryland's Top 100 Women," said Sheldon Stein, MWPH President and CEO. "During her five years overseeing development and external affairs, Jill has made a positive and lasting impact on our organization through her leadership, community involvement, and mentoring. I'm constantly wowed by her ability to successfully manage so many different initiatives, people, and moving parts."
Jill leads MWPH's 10-person development, marketing, and community benefit team, supports the Foundation Board, and manages three consulting firms. She is currently tasked with overseeing the hospital's largest capital campaign in its 100-year history and recently launched a year-long awareness campaign to celebrate its centennial. Dedicated to her community, Jill has spent five years on Baltimore Hebrew Congregation's board and was recently elected as Vice President for the upcoming term. Additionally, Jill is a board member of the Fund for Educational Excellence, a member of the University of Maryland Parent Advisory Council, and was selected into GBC's The Leadership's class of 2020-2022.
"This year's Maryland's Top 100 Women work hard, play hard, and create better lives for their teams, their networks, and their families. They are inclusive change agents who are not afraid to face adversity and stand up for what they believe," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. "Their community impact and commitment to mentoring are outstanding. We at The Daily Record are proud to honor them."
Maryland's Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership, and mentoring. More than 1,700 women have been presented with the honor over the years. Over 450 nominations were received this year, and the final applications were reviewed by a panel of business professionals, previous Maryland's Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record.
Jill will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 10 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com. The Top 100 Women winners will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Maryland Riggs Alumni Center, 7801 Alumni Drive in College Park.
About Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital: Celebrating 100 Years
Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital celebrates 100 years of providing family-focused, coordinated care to all children, including those with serious, chronic, or complex medical needs. MWPH was founded in 1922 by Hortense Kahn Eliasberg, who sought to open a home where children could safely recover from illness and surgery. Today, 100 years stronger, the hospital treats more than 8,500 patients each year, helping them to heal, grow, and learn the skills that lead to happier, more independent lives. The 102-bed hospital is a jointly owned affiliate of the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine with locations in Baltimore City, Prince George's County, Harford County, via Telehealth, and in the community. For more information, please visit mwph.org.
About The Daily Record
The Daily Record is a digital first, daily newsroom with frequent updates on business and law at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year including Power Lists ranking the key people in Maryland in a variety of industries, Doing Business in Maryland, Way to Be and Expanding Opportunities. It also focuses on women business leaders with Women's Perspectives, including a monthly podcast, webinar series, every-other-week email newsletter and a special quarterly print content package along with Maryland's Top 100 Women, Leading Women and Women's Leadership Summit events. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. These events include Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors and more. The Daily Record also facilitates monthly webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. The Daily Record, with 134 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.
