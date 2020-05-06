CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the unprecedented issues the world is currently facing as a result of COVID-19, business leaders also face the challenge of preparing their organizations to return to work. To support organizations as they prepare for re-entry, JLL, a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate, has released its (Re)entry Guidebook outlining best practices for transitioning to the "next normal."
To aid companies in this complex journey, JLL's (re)entry guidebook provides three pillars for navigating re-entry:
- (re)activate space: This pillar addresses how and when people should begin to return to spaces, and how space is structured and used once ready for re-entry, while balancing health, safety and financial implications.
- (re)spect health and wellness: The second pillar is about prioritizing the safety, security and health of employees, tenants and visitors.
- (re)vitalize property and workplace operations: The third and final pillar is focused on making properties and workspaces ready for productive re-entry in adherence with new business and social distancing protocols, as well as government guidelines and requirements.
"We believe that re-entry should be a gradual, multi-phased journey," said Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL. "While that journey may be non-linear at times, we're confident in the eventual return to productive work in buildings and workplaces for employees and tenants. However, to make re-entry as smooth as possible, it is important that organizations focus on a few key areas of priority along with their unique business challenges and expertise."
JLL recently conducted a workplace survey on attitudes toward re-entry and found that people are generally concerned about returning to work and are worried about office cleaning procedures and the proximity of coworkers. The reality is, guidance is continuously evolving with respect to re-entry, though there are certain protocols and procedures that can help organizations determine the best way forward. Employers and landlords alike should be clearly communicating the alignment between their overall re-entry strategy and day-to-day operational practices and critical employee, tenant and visitor behaviors to help people feel as comfortable and confident as possible as they return to work.
"As people head back to the office in larger numbers and we enter our 'next normal,' our number one priority will be to welcome people back to a safe environment," said JLL's President of Property Management, Mark Zettl. "The journey will require agility and resilience, and our professionals are up to the task. Building upon our three pillars of re-entry, experts from every part of our business are collaborating with our clients on how to help people flourish in this new world of work."
To learn more about JLL's (re)entry guidebook and other COVID-19 resources, visit www.us.jll.com/en/coronavirus-resources.
JLL Corporate Solutions helps clients create, shape and manage the future of work by enhancing the performance of their workplaces, real estate portfolios and people. Serving occupiers in a variety of industries, the global team leverages data to build, manage and improve spaces that can transform how people work every day.
JLL's 2,100 Property Management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 1,700 buildings totaling more than 365 million square feet. For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's newsroom.
About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.
