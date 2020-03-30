PERRY, N.Y., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.N. White Associates, Inc. (DBA as JN White®) announced today that it is launching a splatter protecting face shield called The SplatterGuard™.
The SplatterGuard™ is an all-in-one face shield that can be used as an additional piece of PPE for those individuals wishing to impede droplets of moisture or other materials from reaching any portion of the face not covered by other equipment. The company has added this product in order to assist those facing increased risk from the COVID-19 virus.
JN White® was founded in 1960 as a screen printer. Since then, the company has evolved into an ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified custom manufacturer specializing in the design and production of membrane switches, graphic overlays and labels. The company works with a wide range of global companies in many industries including military/DoD, medical devices, electronics and appliances.
When asked why the firm is pivoting into the PPE market at this time, President Jason Aymerich says, "JN White® is deploying the great minds of our employees and production resources in new ways to help fight this pandemic. We are so proud of our team and their ingenuity, and honored to do our part as Americans."
To learn more about The SplatterGuard™, visit www.splatterguard.com or call (888) 303-1911.
SplatterGuard is a trademark of J.N. White Associates, Inc. JN White and Precision Answers are registered trademarks of J.N. White Associates, Inc. ©2020 JN White®. All rights reserved.
