SARASOTA, Fla., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joaquin J. Aristimuño, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Co-Owner and an Emergency Medicine Physician at Sarasota Medical Center.
Established over twenty years ago, Sarasota Medical Center has become one of the most trusted emergency and primary care providers in southwest Florida. The center employs highly-trained physicians and support staff, providing assistance with an array of health care needs such as chest pain, rashes, hypertension, strep throat, and high cholesterol. They provide immediate and top quality care, offering services with or without appointments. An acclaimed, board-certified physician, Dr. Aristimuño has worked at the center for eleven years.
A patient-preferred doctor in Sarasota County, Dr. Aristimuño's areas of expertise include emergency medicine and primary care. He has led an impressive career for over twenty seven years, maintaining affiliations with prominent organizations such as the American Medical Association (AMA) and Florida Medical Association (FMA).Throughout the course of his career, he has held numerous committee positions at his places of employment, including the Ethics Board at Columbia Fawcett Memorial Hospital and the Neurological Advisory Board at Columbia Doctor's Hospital.
In preparation for his career, Dr. Aristimuño attended George State University and earned an undergraduate degree in biology, minoring in Spanish literature. He transitioned to George Washington School of Medicine for a medical degree, completing a transitional year in Internal Medicine residency at the University of Maryland and an Emergency Medicine residency at the University of Florida at Jacksonville.
Outside of his professional life, Dr. Aristimuño is an active member of his community, volunteering at with Boy Scouts. He is a trains scouts in leadership skills with BSA National Courses.
Dr. Aristimuño dedicates this recognition to his wife Mrs. Kimberly Aristimuño, their children, his siblings and remaining family, and in loving memory of his father Dr. Joaquin Aristimuño G and his mother Carmen Boyer de Aristimuño.
For more information, please visit www.sarasotamedcenter.com
