NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Job Research Foundation has announced the recipients of its third round of grant funding to support investigation into the causes of and treatments for Job Syndrome. The Foundation has awarded two-year grants of $200,000 each to support two research projects. To date the organization has funded a total of ten research projects across the world. This year's recipients are:
- Mark Gorelik, MD, Assistant Professor Pediatric Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, Columbia University Vagelos School of Medicine for research into "The role of fibroblast specific STAT3 expression in pneumatocele development and gastrointestinal perforation in AD-HIES." (USA)
- Toni Cathomen, PhD, Professor of Cell and Gene Therapy, and Bodo Grimbacher, MD, Professor of Experimental Immunodeficiency, Medical Center - University of Freiburg, for research into "Treating Hyper-IgE-Syndrome by genome editing in CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells." (Germany)
Previous recipients:
- Dr. Ellen D. Renner, Translational Immunology in Environmental Medicine - TU Munich and Helmholtz Zentrum München, (Germany).
- Professor Stuart Tangye, Head, Immunology & Immunodeficiency Lab, Garvan Institute of Medical Research (Australia)
- Dr. Bertrand Boisson, PhD, St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, The Rockefeller University (USA)
- Dr. Peter Olbrich, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator/Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiency Unit, and Dr. Olaf Neth MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Head of Department/Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiency Unit; Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiency Unit, Hospital Infantil Virgen del Rocio, Sevilla (Spain)
- Andrew Gennery, MD, Professor in Paediatric Immunology and Haematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies University of Newcastle upon Tyne/Great North Children's Hospital (United Kingdom)
- Vera P. Krymskaya, PhD, MBA, FCPP, Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania (USA)
- Hongmei Mou, PhD. Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School (USA)
- Scott B. Snapper, MD, PhD, Wolpow Family Chair & Director, IBD Center; Professor of Pediatrics, HMS, Boston Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School (USA)
Job Research Foundation seeks to not only help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, but also hopes that investigators will research treatments to help those suffering with Job Syndrome. Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), was discovered in 1966 and is a multi-system immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.
