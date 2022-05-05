The Female/BIPOC-led Foundation WFS and Ms. Dorcé's Clubhouse debut date and time is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. Following Mother's Day, the debut conversation will center around 'mother wit' - also known as 'things my mama told me'. Specifically, it will cover the wisdom of our mothers and how this guides our lives.
NEW ORLEANS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern-based non-profit Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) is pleased to announce that seminal host and producer Jodine Dorcé will host its monthly real-time discussions on voice-based social media platform Clubhouse. WFS and Jodine Dorcé are aligned in pursuing the foundation's vision of a flourishing South, where women and girls of color are healthy, safe, and well-resourced to determine their own destinies and ensure that they and their families thrive.
The Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) is a revolutionary first-ever foundation dedicated to BIPOC womxn and girls across 13 states, guided by grantmaking experts of color. WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of womxn and girls of color (WGOC) in the South. Having Jodine Dorcé serve as host of WFS's Clubhouse gathering is tremendously exciting for the foundation; the irrepressible Ms. Dorcé is well-known for her groundbreaking work with artists, and WFS also uses the arts to ground its work.
Not only is Ms. Dorcé an award-winning event marketer, but she has been discovering, branding and promoting arts, music and culture for over a decade. She is also renowned for her hosting, moderating and interviewing skills, so her upcoming Clubhouse gig with WFS is eagerly anticipated. Clubhouse, an interactive, voice-based platform where users can join real-time discussions in designated rooms, offers Ms. Dorcé and WFS leaders an outstanding opportunity to gather with other people and talk about the issues that women and girls of color face in the South. Spreading this message is key to getting others behind the cause and Ms. Dorcé's voice will help amplify WFS's mission of building the health, wealth and power of WGOC in the South.
About Jodine Dorcé:
With a passion for entertaining and a savvy marketing instinct, no one knows how to produce behind the scenes and be the host in front of an audience better than Jodine Dorcé. She is known for discovering, branding and promoting arts, music and culture, ultimately catapulting underground musicians into stardom. With an impressive career as an award-winning event marketing manager for the arts, entertainment and consumer products industry, she is also a talented and well-known host. She is particularly fond of hosting events that highlight music, empower women and bring awareness to her beloved country, Haiti.
About Women's Foundation of the South:
https://www.womensfoundationsouth.org
WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of women and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in womxn and girls of color in the South. Women's Foundation of the South seeks to connect philanthropy – funders and individual donors – and investments with womxn BIPOC of the South to help amplify the voices and actions of those nonprofits in the South who are led by – and working on behalf WGOC of the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.
