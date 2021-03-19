HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital names Dr. Dennis A. Hart, pediatric physiatrist, Chief of Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. In this role, Dr. Hart will be responsible for the care of patients with developmental disabilities or patients recovering from neurological or orthopedic injuries such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, peripheral nerve injury, spasticity and other conditions that require rehabilitation. In addition, he will lead the Pediatric Rehabilitation Center, where he is growing a multidisciplinary team of pediatric experts to provide comprehensive, compassionate care for all children.
"My ultimate goal is to help children lead happier lives by working toward meaningful milestones that will improve their quality of life," said Dr. Dennis Hart. "I was compelled to take on this role at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, because our philosophies on compassionate care were so aligned."
Throughout Dr. Hart's career and training, he provided general pediatric rehabilitation services as well as specialized treatment of children with chronic pain and developmental disabilities, who often have complex challenges that can be difficult to treat. Dr. Hart says he is able to blend his expertise in pain management with physical medicine to help them improve their function, feel better, and be able to resume the activities and hobbies they love.
Additionally, Dr. Hart was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on the board of directors for the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council. His clinical research interests include pediatric pain management; function outcomes in children and adolescents with chronic pain; evaluating the relationship between mental health and chronic pain; and the etiology and treatment of chronic widespread pain in patients with small fiber neuropathy, dysautonomia, postural orthostatic tachycardia and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
Before joining Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Dr. Hart served as the medical director of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine and the developmental behavioral pediatric rotation director at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. A medical graduate from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Austin, Dr. Hart also holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School, and completed his fellowship in Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of California, Davis and Shriner's Hospital.
"Dr. Hart is an excellent addition to our team. His deep experience combined with his dedication to compassionate family-centered care, will make him a strong leader as he expands our pediatric rehabilitation services at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital throughout the tri-county area," said Caitlin Stella, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Pediatric Administrator, Memorial Healthcare System.
For more information about Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Rehabilitation Center, visit https://www.jdch.com/services/rehabilitation.
About Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of South Florida's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. Part of the Memorial Healthcare System, the level one pediatric trauma center combines advanced technology, the expertise of some of the region's most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit of those it touches. To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Media Contact
Kerting Baldwin, Ed.D, APR, Memorial Healthcare System, (954) 265-1136, newsmedia@mhs.net
Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, (954) 265-1136, newsmedia@mhs.net
SOURCE Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital