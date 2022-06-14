Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has ranked among the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation for Orthopedics and Cardiology & Heart Surgery, as a Best Children's Hospital for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has ranked among the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation for Orthopedics and Cardiology & Heart Surgery, as a Best Children's Hospital for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. The hospital ranked #39 for Orthopedics among the best in the U.S. and #49 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery, based on patient outcomes, clinical resources and utilization of best practices.
"At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, we challenge ourselves to live up to the highest standards of quality, safety and child-centric patient and family-centered care. Our continued inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our entire team. We strive to do what's right and best for the care of children every single day," said Caitlin Stella, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Healthcare System. "Our Orthopedics and Cardiology and Heart Surgery teams have once again reaffirmed their commitment to excellence by achieving stellar outcomes. While these rankings are a phenomenal accomplishment, it's our entire hospital's overall commitment to exceptional care for children that we're really celebrating."
This recognition reflects the innovative and multidisciplinary medical expertise available at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center has one of the largest groups of fellowship trained pediatric orthopedic surgeons in Florida, and one of the busiest in the country, providing world class care and expertise for a variety of musculoskeletal conditions and sports-related injuries affecting children, adolescents and young adults.
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute is one of only three programs in Florida offering comprehensive heart care, including congenital heart disease and heart transplantation. For more than a decade, its cardiac transplant program has become one of the most active in the state and offers wraparound services to children with life threatening heart conditions from fetal evaluations throughout childhood and into adulthood. The team's expertise spans across multiple disciplines, including congenital heart care, cardiomyopathy, heart failure, electrophysiology, critical care, surgery and mechanical circulatory support.
The annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 16th year, are designed to assist families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.
"Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care."
The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as health equity and available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children's Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children's hospitals in early 2022 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations as well as available clinical resources, compliance with best practices, and efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion among patients and staff in 2022.
About Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of Florida's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. A level one pediatric trauma center, the hospital, part of Memorial Healthcare System, combines advanced technology and the expertise of one of the largest and most diverse, groups of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region, with a focus on patient and family-centered care to heal the body, mind, and spirit. To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
