NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey... Northeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 555 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hope to near Belfast to Coffeetown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Somerville, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Forks, Bound Brook, Manville, Northampton, Byram, Wilson, Bedminster, Washington, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bangor, Flemington, Tinicum, High Bridge and Pen Argyl. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 58 and 66. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 58 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH