DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Science-Proven Microbial Control (SPMC) is proud to announce that its technical director, Joe Johnson, has earned the WELL Accredited Professional (WELL AP) credential through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), placing him among a group of leading professionals who are dedicated to supporting human health and well-being in the built environment, and one of only 10 WELL APs in Iowa.
WELL APs have successfully passed the WELL AP exam, an assessment based on the expertise of leading practitioners in the field of design, health and wellness in the built environment. Developed using the Green Business Certification Inc's (GBCI) rigorous test development best practices, the WELL AP exam is designed to test a candidate's knowledge and proficiency in building wellness and the principles, practices and applications of the WELL Building Standard. The WELL AP Exam was launched last October and was complemented by a comprehensive educational program.
"A hallmark of Joe's career has been his relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence and the WELL AP certification is one more example of that," said Greg Theroux, founder and CEO of SPMC. "We're thrilled that he's added this new credential to his already deep expertise. It will be invaluable as he counsels customers on how to provide cleaner, safer indoor spaces and help everyone feel more confident their health is protected when inside buildings."
Joe has been a leader in the building services industry for more than 25 years and has made it his life-long mission to help make lives safer and healthier in the building service industry. He has been a LEED Accredited Professional since 2006 and was a founding member and past chairman of the Iowa Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and currently he is on the USGBC Market Leadership Advisory Board for Iowa. He is an ISSA Certified Expert CIMS-GB (ICE-GB), Process Cleaning for Healthy Schools (PCHS) Certified, a Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Certified Forensic Technician, and a National Organization of Remediators and Mold (NORMI) Certified Sanitizing Professional.
About the WELL Building Standard
The WELL Building Standard is the first building standard to focus exclusively on the health and wellness of the people in buildings. WELL is an evidence and performance-based system for measuring, certifying and monitoring features that impact human health and well-being in the built environment, through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind. The WELL Building Standard and more information on the WELL AP is available at http://www.wellcertified.com.
About Science-Proven Microbial Control (SPMC)
SPMC provides MicrobX, an Antimicrobial Touchpoint Program that helps reduce infections spread from touching building surfaces. It protects between cleanings and disinfections without breaking the bank or hurting the planet. SPMC is located in Des Moines, Iowa and currently serves a growing list of licensees and partner companies throughout the U.S. SPMC and more information on the MicrobX program is available at http://www.SPMCglobal.com
