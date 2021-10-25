BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe Simone, President of Simone Development Companies, predicts that health networks will design and build new cancer treatment centers in response to recent U.S. Census figures that reveal an increasing elderly population.
The U.S. Census projects that by 2034 there will be more senior citizens than children in the United States. Risk factors for cancer include advanced age and obesity. From 1999 through 2018, the U.S. obesity rate rose from 30.5 to 42.4 percent of the population.
"Last year an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States. By 2030, the number of cancer survivors is projected to rise to 22.2 million," said Joseph Simone, president of Simone Development Companies.
In response to these demographic trends, new cancer centers are in development or planned nationwide. Recent announcements include Our Lady of the Lake's $100 million project in Baton Rouge, La.; Franciscan Health's $43.2 million project in Lafayette, Ind.; and City of Hope's $1 billion project in Irvine, Calif.
"A common denominator in many of these communities is an effort to bring advanced cancer treatment to communities where cancer patients must travel long distances to receive such care," said Joseph Simone.
Simone Development Companies' contribution to the nation's cancer care includes the construction of the Purchase Professional Park in Purchase, N.Y., the headquarters of the Westmed Medical Group, which has a robust oncology department.
"Simone Development Companies is prepared to help health providers respond to the twin demographic trends of aging and obesity that will lead to millions more cancer cases in the coming decade," said Joseph Simone. "Innovations in cancer treatment will spur the construction of new surgical and radiation facilities. We're already seeing this proliferation of cancer centers in many places, such as the New York metro area."
Simone Development Companies is a fully integrated private real estate investment and development company that acquires and develops healthcare, mixed-use, commercial, industrial, retail and residential properties. Headquartered at the Hutchinson Metro Center, it boasts a portfolio of over seven million square feet throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Long Island, Westchester, Orange and Fairfield Counties and New Jersey. With services spanning acquisition, development, construction, finance, asset management, accounting, leasing and property management, Simone Development Companies is set apart by its creatively oriented management team, long-term asset ownership and its pursuit of visionary development.
