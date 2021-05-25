STAMFORD, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe Simone, President of Simone Development Companies, has announced that Advanced Therapy and Performance, LLC, a leading provider of physical therapy and training from rehabilitation to elite performance, has leased 12,060 square feet for a new facility at 316 Courtland Avenue in Stamford, CT. The long-term lease brings the property to 94% occupancy, with only 6,000 square feet of office space remaining for lease.
"We are pleased to welcome such a high-profile tenant as Advanced Therapy and Performance to our property at 316 Courtland Avenue, which is now almost fully leased," said Joseph Simone. "ATP assists clients with everything including orthopedic and performance screening, sport rehabilitation and targeted professional level physical performance. Flexibility and Simone Development's vision for the leasing of the property were key factors that attracted ATP to this outstanding location."
The Advanced Therapy and Performance team brings an integrative approach to rehab and training. By leveraging the specialties of each Integrated Performance Coach and Therapist, their treatment and training teams collaboratively utilize all modalities in the therapy and performance training community to get the fastest results possible for clients.
The 116,500-square-foot property offered the flexibility of layout that Advanced Therapy and Performance required, with clear span space and ceiling heights from 12 to 25 feet, abundant parking and ample power. The property is conveniently located only a mile from I-95 and a half mile from the Glenbrook train station.
About Simone Development Companies
Simone Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of healthcare, office, retail, industrial and residential properties in the New York tri-state area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 6 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space.
