NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An explosive growth in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is influencing the design of dermatologists' and plastic surgeons' offices, according to Joe Simone, President of Simone Development Companies.
"Medical practices want larger treatment rooms that can accommodate the latest cosmetic technology for skin resurfacing and cellulite treatment," said Joseph Simone. "As the laser technology improves and delivers better results, we're seeing skyrocketing demand for laser treatments nationwide."
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' 2020 statistics, total cosmetic procedures grew 131 percent between 2000 and 2020. The cosmetic procedures with the biggest growth over the 20-year period were minimally invasive procedures including laser skin resurfacing (483 percent) and cellulite treatment (261 percent). Surgical procedures with the biggest growth over the 20-year period include cheek implants (938 percent) and upper arm lifts (4,174 percent).
"Many of the medical facilities we have delivered in recent years include dermatology-office and cosmetic-surgery floor plans, including the Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx, N.Y. and WESTMED locations in Purchase, N.Y. and Greenwich, Conn.," said Joseph Simone. "Simone Development Companies expects to continue new construction or renovation that includes dermatology and cosmetic surgical offices and operating rooms."
The use of non-invasive procedures to slow the signs of aging are on the rise. According to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), the pandemic created a surge in surgical demand not seen in recent years. Even though many non-essential surgeries and aesthetic services were put on hold for months during the pandemic, AAFPRS members note that demand grew higher than ever.
"People are staring at themselves on screens during teleconference all day," said Joe Simone. "That's why so many people are seeking options like eyelid procedures to look less tired on camera. With remote working expected to increase in the future, it's a sure bet more people will want to improve their appearance and seek medical solutions."
Simone Development Companies is a fully integrated private real estate investment and development company that acquires and develops healthcare, mixed-use, commercial, industrial, retail and residential properties. Headquartered at the Hutchinson Metro Center, it boasts a portfolio of over seven million square feet throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Long Island, Westchester, Orange and Fairfield Counties and New Jersey. With services spanning acquisition, development, construction, finance, asset management, accounting, leasing and property management, Simone Development Companies is set apart by its creatively oriented management team, long-term asset ownership and its pursuit of visionary development.
Media Contact
Dean Bender, Thompson & Bender, +1 09147621900, dean@thompson-bender.com
SOURCE Simone Development Companies