CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare is doubling its healthcare bed and mattress production capacity to support customers and caregivers with critical care products necessary to meet COVID-19 patient needs. The US healthcare system is extremely under-resourced to manage the exponential increase in patients due to the coronavirus pandemic and the associated COVID-19 disease, specifically with respect to ventilators, personal protective equipment and bed systems. Joerns offers an unmatched suite of patient care and handling products, advanced injury and wound prevention, and professional services and programs throughout the healthcare continuum.
The company has defined a plan to double its manufacturing capacity over current capacity with no material interruption as demand for several critical products continues to grow. To be more responsive to the urgency of demand due to COVID-19, the company is focusing its efforts on two categories of much-needed medical equipment—healthcare beds and mattresses. The company continues to fulfill orders for products outside of these critical categories but have constrained capacity for outlier products to meet this unprecedented surge in demand.
"Given the velocity of orders and the scope of demand, we are committed to scaling production as rapidly as we can to ensure that our products are available when and where our customers and their patients need them," said Chief Strategy Officer, Doug Ferguson. "Joerns Healthcare is doing everything we can to be agile as we all work together to navigate this global health crisis and pursuing innovative ways to get effective therapies to COVID-19 patients as quickly as possible."
As an integrated manufacturer, Joerns Healthcare relies on a global supply chain and has a balanced global manufacturing footprint, with manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico. The company's supply chain partners are a critical component of successfully meeting current customer demand, and the company is working daily with its supply chain partners to minimize any potential disruption.
