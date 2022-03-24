MAYS LANDING, N.J. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Approximately two million people in the US are addicted to gambling, and as many as 20 million people consider it a habit that seriously interferes with work and social life, according to AddictionCenter.com. Just as people develop tolerance to substances and require more and more to feel the same effects, people with gambling problems also need to bet more often or with larger and higher amounts. All the above groups tend to suffer from withdrawal symptoms when attempting to quit. That's why John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC) is committed to help.
The Atlantic County-based Recovery Center is now offering a new Gambling Treatment Program to assist individuals with problem and disordered gambling. All patients admitted into the program must also have a co-occurring substance use disorder diagnosis. In addition to its Gambling Treatment Program, JBRC also offers the following residential services: Individual counseling, group counseling, family counseling, psychoeducation classes, medication assisted treatment, psychiatric services, medical services and educational services.
"There is a Gambling Treatment Program at our residential facility in Mays Landing, as well as our outpatient sites in Pleasantville and Atlantic City," said Michael Santillo, CEO at JBRC. "We also plan to treat clients in the Atlantic County Jail."
This program is being funded by a grant from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS). JBRC was one of only 10 organizations from around the state who were awarded this grant and the only organization in Atlantic County.
Kenneth Litwak, MS, LCADC, ICGC-II, CCTP, DRCC, IGDC, Clinical Services Supervisor and Level Two International Certified Gambling Counselor, is leading the program at JBRC. This certification comes from the International Gambling Counselor Certification Board. "Litwak is one of approximately 20 internationally certified gambling counselors in New Jersey and is only one of 10 individuals who are Level Two certified," said Santillo.
This new program will offer the following services: One-on-one counseling, group counseling and psychoeducation counseling. "The clients who will be admitted into the program will have substance use disorders diagnosis and a co-occurring gambling disorder," Litwak added.
JBRC has also been named a gambling treatment provider for The Council on Compulsive Gambling's 1-800-Gambler® network. "Our agency is listed on 800Gambler.org, and when individuals call the 1-800-Gambler® hotline looking for help with a gambling disorder, they can now be referred to JBRC," said Litwak. "This is a fee for service grant that will allow up to 26 sessions of treatment in a 12-month period. This grant allows for the treatment of loved ones of people with a gambling problem, not just the problem gambler. This contract provides funds that can be used for residential or outpatient treatment and can even be used for Internet gaming disorder."
JBRC offers a Main Outpatient Recovery Center in Pleasantville, an Outpatient Center in Atlantic City and a Residential Treatment Facility in Mays Landing. If you or someone you know is struggling with an addictive disorder, please call JBRC today. For Residential Services – Residential Detox/Withdrawal Management, Short-term Residential or Long-term Residential, please call 609-345-0110. For Outpatient Programs – Opioid Treatment Program, Intensive Outpatient Program or Standard Outpatient Program, please call 609-345-2020, extension 6182, 6180 or 6179.
About John Brooks Recovery Center
Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include Residential, Outpatient, Medication-assisted Recovery, Detox and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit jbrcnj.org or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.
About All Roads Recovery Community Center
All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.
