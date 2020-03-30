EAST MEADOW, N.Y., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Zaso, DO, FAAP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Pediatrician at his Private Practice.
Offering top pediatric services at 611 Merrick Avenue, Dr. Zaso is a highly regarded pediatric doctor in Nassau County. He has worked in private practice as an independent for 28 years, having amassed 30 years of experience as a physician. Venerated by his patients and peers, he was selected for the Patients' Choice Award in 2011 and Physician of Excellence.
In addition to rendering patient-centered care at his private practice, Dr. Zaso serves as a clinical assistant professor at Hofstra University's Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. He maintains hospital appointments, pediatrics, and emergency medical services with the Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, and Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Med Center.
Before his professional career, Dr. Zaso attended the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine for a Doctorate of Medicine. Then, he went on to complete a residency and a fellowship at SUNY at Stonybrook. Following training, he gained board certification from the American Board of Pediatrics from the American College of Emergency Physicians for Emergency Medical Services.
A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Zaso is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. A Medical Consultant for News 12 Networks, he additionally serves as a member of the Nassau County Department of Health, Medical Society of the State of New York, and National Association of EMS Physicians. You can also find him on the subcommittee as Chairman for Quality Assurance and Improvement- Nassau County Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee.
Dr. Zaso dedicates this recognition to Dr. Paul Twist.
