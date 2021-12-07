ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital received the prestigious recognition of becoming a top children's hospital for patient safety and quality by The Leapfrog Group. This is the first year Johns Hopkins All Children's has made the list and is the only pediatric hospital named to the list from the Tampa Bay area.
Each year the national watchdog group recognizes top achievements in health care safety and quality through some of the toughest standards set at U.S. hospitals. While the group considered more than 2,200 hospitals for the award, only 149 top hospitals nationwide are selected as Top Hospitals.
"It is an incredible honor to be named a Leapfrog Top Children's Hospital," Angela Green, Ph.D., R.N., CPHQ, FAHA, FAAN, vice president and chief patient safety and quality officer. "Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our amazing team remained laser focused on our mission and our commitment to providing top quality and safe care to children in our community and beyond."
Selected hospitals rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit LeapfrogGroup.org/TopHospitals.
About Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg is a leader in children's health care, combining a legacy of compassionate care focused solely on children since 1926 with the innovation and experience of one of the world's leading health care systems. The 259-bed teaching hospital, stands at the forefront of discovery, leading innovative research to cure and prevent childhood diseases while training the next generation of pediatric experts. With a network of Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care centers and collaborative care provided by All Children's Specialty Physicians at regional hospitals, Johns Hopkins All Children's brings care closer to home. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital consistently keeps the patient and family at the center of care while continuing to expand its mission in treatment, research, education and advocacy. For more information, visit HopkinsAllChildrens.org.
Media Contact
Danielle Caci, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, 727-767-2897, Danielle.Caci@jhmi.edu
SOURCE Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital