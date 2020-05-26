ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valcon Engineering today released the Pathogen-Killing, Human Passage Chamber. These chambers are offered in different models to suit light human foot traffic locations, such as homes and offices, and high traffic locations, such as amusement parks, shopping centers, and social venues. Sales, marketing, and strategic partnership information can be found at www.valconengineering.com.
"This chamber & technology can greatly reduce social distancing anxiety and will allow social venues to offer peace of mind to their customers." Replied Rohullah Latif, a graduate of John Hopkins University and Co-owner of Valcon Engineering. "Virus and bacteria can live on human skin/clothes/hair for up to 2 days and can spread. This chamber can help reduce the spread of illnesses."
Research strongly supports Far-UVC light's ability to kill viruses and bacteria while remaining safe to skin and eyes. Valcon's patent-pending passage chamber supports Far-UVC lights, Agitation Systems, HEPA filters, Fever Monitoring, and Controlled Dosage Systems. Subjects walk through the chamber, and within seconds, their clothes, skin, and hair are disinfected. The system emits no harmful chemicals and currently meets applicable U.S. government regulations. Valcon is launching programs throughout the country.