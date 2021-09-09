RESTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions and their client, Johnson Controls, Inc., the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, have won the Silver Award in the "Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program" category in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.
"We are honored by this recognition," said Nick Busalacki, Director of Learning Process, Technology, and Development for Johnson Controls. "Our Partner and Customer Learning Program, powered by Meridian LMS, serves as a one-stop learning solution for our global reseller network."
The winning entry discusses Johnson Control's journey as they designed a branded learning platform to deliver training to their extended enterprise audience of key channel partners in numerous global regions, including Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.
"Our relationship with JCI is a genuine partnership," said Sean Osborne, SVP, Product & Growth Strategy for Meridian. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to help them provide comprehensive training opportunities that impact the bottom line to their worldwide channel partners."
"The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees" Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results."
Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Conference on Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton in West Palm Beach, Florida.
About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations, where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and The Auto Club Group. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit http://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
