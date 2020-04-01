NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that, in light of the evolving situation with the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), it will reschedule its 2020 Medical Devices Business Review that was planned to take place on May 13, 2020. Johnson & Johnson will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow guidance from health authorities to determine a future date.
The decision was made to protect the health and safety of employees, partners and attendees, while also supporting the wider public effort to slow the spread of the virus as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop.
As a leader in global health, Johnson & Johnson's top priority remains our patients, customers and employees. We are partnering with global and local health authorities to address immediate and long-term health care needs, to ensure sustainable supply of our critical medicines, as well as to research potential vaccines and therapeutics. We will remain on the front lines of this health crisis, bringing our full resources and minds to combat it.
About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 133 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.