NILES, Ill., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnson & Quin, a leading direct mail services provider for over 40 years, today announced the successful completion of their System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination and HIPAA security compliance assessment. These achievements reflect their organization's commitment to data security and privacy, while giving them a competitive edge in their industry.
Johnson & Quin offers the latest in direct mail production, as well as data services, personalization technologies, quality processes and certified data security practices. The innovation, flexibility, and solid financial credentials that propelled us throughout our history remain at the core of the way we work today.
"Information security continues to be a key attribute of our company," explained Manish Haria, VP of IT and CISO at Johnson & Quin. "SOC 2 is a requirement for more and more organizations to handle their marketing data and information. We continue to expand our security program including adding HIPAA compliance for managing healthcare information. Each year brings new security issues and requirements, and the 360 Advanced team has been invaluable in helping us with our Information security initiatives."
With the completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination and HIPAA assessment as part of a single streamlined engagement, Johnson & Quin has created a cohesive security posture across all its operations, allowing the company to make more informed decisions about how best to protect their clients and their customers' information. The efforts were completed by the professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc.
About Johnson & Quin
Throughout the years, Johnson & Quin has prospered by deploying the latest technologies and adapting to the changing marketplace. We led the introduction of laser printing to the Midwest in 1979, which soon transformed Johnson & Quin into a full-service direct mail production company. In 2014 the latest technology in printing, a high-speed color inkjet printing system, was installed. Color inkjet combines and prints all color images, copy and personalized variables in one production process. Benefits include reduced postage and production costs, unlimited versioning, elimination of preprinted forms and shorter schedules. We offer high-speed, high-volume direct mail production, which is supported by the latest technologies in data services, personalization, quality processes and certified data security practices. For over 145 years the company has been built on innovation, flexibility, and solid financial credentials that remain at the core of our business along with a focus on supporting our clients and their marketing programs. For more information, please visit http://www.j-quin.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, CMMC and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
