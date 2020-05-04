LOS ALAMOS, N.M., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoze Jr starts Indiegogo campaign as an effort to rebrand AllerPops to a bigger market audience. Most allergy sufferers have spent enormous amounts of time, energy and money attempting to overcome their seasonal or long-term allergy symptoms. With consumer involvement, they can help end that vicious cycle for themselves and many other underprivileged allergy sufferers. The company will donate products too when people join in the crowdfunding campaign for AllerPops. An all-natural aid in the form of a lollipop that has come to save the day!
Forget endless medicines with horrible side effects, doctor visits and shots. Try a lollipop instead! AllerPops are all-natural prebiotic supplements in the form of lollipops that can diffuse allergic reactions to environmental triggers like dust, pollen and pet dander. Lollipops packed full of prebiotics (nutrients) encourage the growth or probiotics (friendly bacteria) in the mouth. These probiotics will balance out the immune system's reaction to the introduction of allergens.
Since more than 50 million of the American population experience allergic reactions chances are, if not themselves, most people know someone close to them who suffers from troublesome allergy symptoms. Join in the Indiegogo campaign to help Knoze Jr help others alleviate allergy symptoms. With all levels of participation, supporters will receive their own AllerPops, so they can test them firsthand.
AllerPops were created by Dr. Cliff Han, a former medical doctor and biologist who retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory. His innovative supplements naturally melt away the symptoms of allergy sufferers with a simple process involving sucking on lollipops. Once the process is complete the customer will have gained a more balanced oral immune system and may even be able to get rid of allergy medicines for good!
Indiegogo campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/allerpops-prebiotic-lollipops/#/
Company website: www.allerpops.com
Cliff Han
Knoze Jr Corp
Email: 239132@email4pr.com
505 695 4236