BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jones & Bartlett Learning, a division of Ascend Learning, today announced that nine products from its nursing and public health portfolios have been awarded the prestigious American Journal of Nursing (AJN) Awards. Each year the AJN conducts a peer-reviewed process of newly published textbooks and digital resources across nursing and healthcare selecting three best-in-class products per category. Since 1969, this annual awards competition has been highly regarded by professionals, faculty and librarians in both healthcare and academia.
"It is an honor to be recognized as a leading learning partner of nurses and healthcare professionals, especially at a time when these heroes are most in need of support," said Matt Kane, Director of Product Management, Jones & Bartlett Learning. "I am proud of our authors and publishing team's commitment to scholarship and quality and thrilled they are being recognized in this way. Congratulations to our authors and all award recipients!"
As leaders in the nursing education market, Jones & Bartlett Learning is honored to accept so many awards across the categories, particularly for the timely COVID-19 Global Lessons Learned: Interactive Case Studies by Richard Riegelman. This digital collection of seven interactive case studies is designed for online or classroom discussion or as graded assignments and includes links to websites and videos, discussion and interactive questions, plus a full package of instructor resources. Jones & Bartlett Learning is also grateful to accept awards for two first edition books: Lactation: A Foundational Strategy for Health Promotion by Suzanne Hetzel Campbell in the History and Public Policy category and Appreciative Leadership: Building Sustainable Partnerships for Health by Kathy Malloch and Tim Porter-O'Grady in the Nursing Management and Leadership category.
"We are extremely excited that our COVID-19 digital case studies product was recognized in the digital products category," commented Estelle Mense, Vice President of Marketing, Ascend Learning. "It demonstrates our ability to pivot and respond to our customer's needs by developing and delivering exceptional online learning resources to both faculty and students at the time they are needed."
Awarded second and third place, respectively, in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Adult Primary Care category: Gynecologic Health Care: With an Introduction to Prenatal and Postpartum Care, Fourth Edition by Kerri Durnell Schuiling and Frances E. Likis and Clinical Practice Guidelines for Midwifery and Women's Health, Sixth Edition by Nell L. Tharpe, Cindy L. Farley, and Robin G. Jordan.
Awarded second place in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Community/Public Health category: Global Health Care: Issues and Policies, Fourth Edition by Carol Holtz.
Awarded third place in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Digital category: COVID-19 Global Lessons Learned: Interactive Case Studies by Richard Riegelman.
Awarded first place in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Environmental Health category: Maxwell's Understanding Environmental Health: How We Live in the World, Third Edition by Deborah Alma Falta.
Awarded second place in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the History and Public Policy category: Lactation: A Foundational Strategy for Health Promotion by Suzanne Hetzel Campbell.
Awarded second place in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Informatics category: Nursing Informatics and the Foundation of Knowledge, Fifth Edition by Dee McGonigle and Kathleen Garver Mastrian.
Awarded third place in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Medical-Surgical Nursing category: Pathophysiology: A Practical Approach, Fourth Edition by Lachel Story.
Awarded third place in the 2021 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Nursing Management and Leadership category: Appreciative Leadership: Building Sustainable Partnerships for Health by Kathy Malloch and Tim Porter-O'Grady.
