CONCORD, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jopari Solutions, the nation's largest digital healthcare payment solution provider for the Property & Casualty industry, announced the introduction of Jopari Digital Mailroom.
Jopari's Digital Mailroom solution, which is a HIPAA compliant and HITRUST certified offering, is integrated into Jopari's portfolio of solutions to allow Property & Casualty payers to outsource all or part of their mailroom. The solution is the bridge between paper and electronic documents allowing for a common set of processes to be implemented. Jopari's Digital Mailroom solution is configurable and includes a full suite of modern capabilities that improves overall processing, costs, and quality, all in a secure and compliant manner.
"We are excited to add this product to our portfolio as the industry is still processing a lot of paper medical claims and related artifacts in their mailrooms," said John Gilmartin, Chief Operating Officer at Jopari Solutions. "Managing a mailroom with a daily influx of paper and faxes relating to Healthcare is expensive, time consuming, and requires specialized skills and experience. As the industry leaders of electronic billing for the Property & Casualty market we are the logical choice to manage this part of the process as we can help medical providers and payers transition from paper to fully electronic solutions."
The core competencies of the solution involve receipt of the mail or fax, sorting, scanning, using OCR technology or data capture, performing data normalization, exception management processing and workflow rules. The solution has an average turn-around time of 24 hours, 99.5% field level accuracy, is configurable by payer, and includes numerous reports.
As per Bruce Nash, President & COO of First MCO, "All of my paper and electronic medical claims and attachments are handled by Jopari Solutions. Having one partner to work with and manage this process is very advantageous for our organization and the entire ecosystem we work with."
Jopari's Digital Mailroom solution is live as of today!
About Jopari
Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060