CONCORD, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, the nation's largest digital healthcare payment solution provider for the Property & Casualty industry, now has the most comprehensive and advanced payment delivery platform available in that market today with the utilization of a recently patented solution.
Jopari, through its proprietary and partnered solutions provides any payer or program of any type of medical or claim payments to streamline their operations, enabling compliance with the myriad of existing and emerging regulations governing payments, as well as reduce cycle times during the submission, review, adjudication and payment processes.
"Our payment gateway platform has been designed, developed, and continually enhanced over the last seventeen years to uniquely support Property & Casualty business workflows and regulatory requirements," said Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. "Our configurable suite of products allows each payer to define their optimal model of payment processing, offering each payee the opportunity to select their preferred modality of payment, while achieving a consistently high-level of migration to electronic payment delivery. These methods include EFT/ERA, Virtual Cards, paper checks, a variety of EOB creation/delivery methods, and most recently digital eCheck payments. Adding to these core capabilities is a recently patented solution that supports the delivery of consolidated payments with related translated explanation of benefits, making this the most comprehensive and advanced solution for claims payers, especially the Property & Casualty market."
"There are other payment solutions on the market that specialized in group health and have now recently branched into Property & Casualty; however, Jopari's depth and breadth of P&C industry expertise, as well as access to this patented solution definitely sets us apart," said Don St. Jacques, SVP of Business Development at Jopari Solutions. "We are very proud of the products we've developed, the many partnerships we've formed, and are humbled by the opportunity to work with the growing list of all-industry claims payment customers who have selected us."
About Jopari
Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems, technology partners, and clearinghouses, offering innovative solutions to assist with the delivery of Workers' Compensation/Auto Medical eBills; medical documentation/attachments for both P&C and Group Health; a full suite of payment processing solutions; as well as digital mailroom/workflow products/services. Jopari streamlines the interactions between the claim stakeholders, allowing Payers to achieve reductions in their associated processing expenses, while enabling compliance with applicable federal and state-level jurisdictional eBill/ePayment regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal/state security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining industry leading best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060