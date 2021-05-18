CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health care staffing firms place temporary staff in organizations that direct or provide patient care. Health Care Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Journey's efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.
Journey underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on May 6, 2021. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including human resource policies, onboarding and credentialing, verification of competency in clinical staff, performance improvement related to standardized measures, and procedures in handling emergency management and disaster recovery strategies. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Journey for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes."
Rich Benvenuto, CEO of Journey explains, "It's a true honor to receive The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification. We want Journey to be synonymous with "Best in Class" and that is why we make it every effort to foster and maintain the highest quality standards. It's not always easy, but our team's dedication and hard work has paid off and I am extremely proud of them."
