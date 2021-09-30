FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The educational show "Journey" with Dennis Quaid gears up to spread awareness about breast cancer in an episode airing soon. The program will feature information regarding prevention and treatment and stories from those impacted by the disease. Journey developers worked with healthcare professionals and leading organizations to provide content for the program.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer found in women in the United States. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. One of the best tools for fighting against the disease is early detection. Regular self and clinical exams and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in reducing one's risk for breast cancer. When treating breast cancer, there are generally five treatment options: chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, hormone therapy, and targeted therapies. These treatments are typically used in combination with each other for the best plan of action.
While breast cancer may be concerning, there is hope for new discoveries and treatments to reduce and eliminate the disease. Journey's platform is created to share informative content like this episode to enlighten and inspire viewers of all ages nationwide. Dennis Quaid will introduce and close out this segment featuring breast cancer awareness.
Journey with Dennis Quaid is an educational short documentary series distributed to participating television stations. The show has accepted multiple awards for its educational TV efforts. The program is developed by a team of individuals who bestow over 20 years of combined experience working in the industry.
