LAKE MARY, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JourneyLabs Inc. has announced the hiring of Tim Bush as the new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. JourneyLabs is a high value, low cost digital health engagement and communication platform that enables personalized, automated and real-time connected care for the Mental Health market.
Having spent much of his career at GE Healthcare, Mr. Bush has a wealth of experience and deep healthcare technology expertise. He was tasked with leading go to market and commercial strategies, including his most recent role of launching and leading GEHC's Virtual Hospital business in the US.
John Cooper, Board Director and Managing Partner of Halestreet Investments
"Tim's healthcare technology sales and leadership experience will help us accelerate our bullish growth objectives. We are thrilled to have him on board."
Jason Fisher, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer
"Tim brings a rare blend of Fortune 50 experience with a growth-stage attitude, which is a homerun for JourneyLabs as the company is uniquely positioned to thrive in today's marketplace where the rules have changed overnight."
Tim Bush, Chief Executive Officer
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to lead JourneyLabs. The platform design, proven traction at our pilot sites and current market dynamics combine to create a tidal wave of momentum for us to capitalize on."
Megan Ranney, MD MPH, Director Brown+Lifespan Center for Digital Health
"JourneyLabs has proven to be a great partner in delivering a powerful digital engagement platform for many innovative mental health programs. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as demand for remote offerings continues to increase."
Michael Armey, Ph.D., Associate Professor (Research) Psychosocial Research Program at Butler Hospital (Care New England), Alpert Medical School Brown University
"Through our shared work, we're advancing the science of ambulatory assessment and mobile-delivered behavioral health treatments. We're excited to work with Tim and to continue our collaborations with JourneyLabs."
Richard Milam, Chairman Entrepreneurs Alliance of Orlando
"We were excited to help JourneyLabs find a talent like Tim. Our area of the country is often underestimated but this is a great example of both the tech and talent that exists here. The future is bright for JourneyLabs."
In conjunction with the hiring, JourneyLabs has launched a series 2020 fundraising round that will help accelerate the growth of commercial operations and the expansion of software development capacity in the Central Florida area.
Media contact: media@journeylabs.io
Investment Interest contact: jason.fisher@journeylabs.io