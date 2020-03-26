FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics announced today the launch of its new, menthol-rich CBD Sports Cream. The wellness brand seeks to maximize muscle support by combining its premium broad-spectrum CBD with organic essential oils and camphor.
"Like most of our products, the new CBD Sports Cream came from asking our customers what they care about," said Joy Organics co-founder and CEO Joy Smith. "This is something our customers and partners have been requesting for some time, and we're excited to finally introduce it to the market."
The new product is designed to promote healthier muscles and joints, both for experienced athletes and those who want support when they're on the move — young and old alike.
"With most of our country stuck at home, supporting fitness routines has become increasingly important," says Smith. "This new product aligns perfectly with our purpose to bring hope and restore health."
With organic lavender, rosemary, and peppermint essential oils, a hint of aloe, camphor, and 400mg of THC-free CBD, this sports cream is designed to reach far beyond the skin for a difference consumers will feel.
"Many people are already aware of the benefits of menthol and camphor but not in combination with CBD. We believe this will prove a naturally powerful combination," says Smith.
The new CBD Sports Cream will be available online and in select stores Thursday, March 26.
Joy Organics is a family-founded CBD business committed to leading the industry in quality and transparency. With every batch third-party tested and THC-free, Joy Organics' premium broad-spectrum softgels, tinctures, salves, energy drinks, skincare products, and more are available online at JoyOrganics.com and in retail locations across the country.
Press Contact:
Hannah Smith
hannah@joyorganics.com
(941) 705-1814