Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that JOYÀ, creator of expertly formulated botanical functional foods and supplements, has been selected as winner of the "Stress Support Product of the Year" award.
With JOYÀ's line of functional Elixir Blends, the brand is reinventing the supplement category, replacing hard to swallow pills with crave-worthy herbal supplement powders that work seamlessly into your daily routine. These synergistic blends of adaptogens, functional mushrooms and tonic herbs support your health holistically — body and mind — in one daily scoop.
The powerful stress-relieving ingredients and complementary functional herbs featured in JOYÀ's formulas include: Ashwagandha, Reishi Mushroom, Astragalus, Lion's Mane Mushroom, He Shou Wu, Maca, Mucuna Pruriens and Pine Pollen.
JOYÀ crafts their 100% pure, efficacious products with zero fillers, preservatives, additives, sweeteners or artificial flavors. All products are made with only the highest quality potent, organic and wild-crafted ingredients sourced from their native growing regions where they've evolved over time to thrive. Additionally, all products are vegan, certified non-GMO, paleo- and keto-friendly and third party lab tested.
The company also prioritizes educational content, and partners with and supports like-minded organizations devoted to health education for youth and fighting nutrition insecurity. Additionally, with a core focus on sustainability, JOYÀ practices responsible sourcing from like-minded partners, and has implemented product and shipping packaging systems that consist of certified compostable and/or recyclable materials.
"We're so grateful to be singled out in the Mindful Award's winners' circle. I founded JOYÀ to make it easy and enjoyable to harness the power of traditional medicinal herbs without all of the synthetics, fillers and sweeteners found in many conventional supplements and functional foods," said JOYÀ founder Ruth Elnekave. "JOYÀ was born out of my journey. Years of mental, emotional and physical stress took a serious toll on my health. Luckily, my studies to become a Holistic Nutritionist introduced me to the functional modalities and powerful herbs that played a key role in my healing process. The problem was that the medicinal herbs on the market tasted medicinal. What's more, easy to use products that address health the way our body works – holistically – didn't exist. So I decided to formulate my own. What started off as a project to fill a gap in the supplement market has evolved into a mission to reimagine our wellness journey, making it one that brings us everyday joy."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet, recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Beyond the food we put in our bodies, we have a responsibility to protect the planet for future generations. Health and wellbeing are directly impacted by the quality of the soil in which our food grows, the water we drink and the air we breathe," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "JOYÀ is as focused on the planet's health as they are that of ours. Along with sustainable packaging and their Plastic Negative certification, they source their ingredients from trusted suppliers who support local farming and community programs. What's more, JOYÀ is empowering consumers on their wellness journey, transforming complex wellness routines into gratifying daily rituals. Congratulations on winning 'Stress Support Product of the Year.'"
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About JOYÀ
At JOYÀ, we're simplifying your wellness routine and reinventing the conventional approach to health with 100% pure products that are as delicious as they are effective – products designed to simplify your daily wellness routine and support your health holistically so you can feel and live your best. This is wellness, uncomplicated. For more information visit joya.ca
