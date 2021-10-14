MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the country continues to address issues surrounding COVID-19 and the rise of deaths due to the delta variant, injuries and violence remain a major concern of healthcare professionals and -community advocates. They are the number one killer and cause of hospitalization for people ages one to 44, and many are preventable with the use of safety practices, products, and the implementation of strong legislative policies. That is why JPMA Cares and the country's top injury and violence prevention organizations are joining forces Thursday, November 18, 2021, for the second annual National Injury Prevention Day.
The Injury Free Coalition for Kids®, Safe Kids Worldwide, Safe States Alliance, the American Trauma Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, BeSMART a division of Everytown for Gun Safety, the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research, the Trauma Centers of America Association and JPMA Cares, a charitable organization founded by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, take part in this effort to educate the public about the burden of injuries and violence to families and communities.
"Whether it be at home, on the road or at play, precautions need to be taken," said Dr. Barbara Barlow, the founder and director of the Injury Free Coalition for Kids. "Children are needlessly dying. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all diseases combined - this has to change."
On November 18, trauma centers and community advocates across the country will work to educate families and community leaders about ways to develop safer environments and provide many with tools to do so. Local and state government representatives will be challenged to acknowledge these concerns and make efforts to address them. At 1 p.m. EST, the public is invited to take part in a live national conversation about the country's top injury and violence concerns during a one-hour Twitter chat using the hashtag #BeInjuryFree. As the sun goes down that day, hospitals, landmarks, businesses, monuments, neighborhoods, and government offices will be asked to shine a green light to raise awareness about the need for change. To learn more about what's being done in other cities across the country go to http://www.injuryfree.org.
JPMA Cares and generous members of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association have provided over 3,000 vital safety products to trauma centers across the country. Thirty-one percent of deaths of children between one and four years old are due to unintentional injuries. JPMA Cares coordinated the donation of hundreds of play yards and wearable blankets as well as car seats and safety kits to prevent injuries in vehicles and at home.
"National Injury Prevention Day will have a tangible impact on the lives of babies and young children all over the country by keeping babies safe," said Jennifer Mitchell, JPMA chairman of the board and the founding chair of JPMA Cares. "Our partnership with the Injury Free Coalition for Kids is extremely meaningful to the work we are doing with JPMA Cares and across the industry."
About JPMA Cares
JPMA Cares contributes to the long-term success of babies and young children by reducing barriers to healthy development, ensuring fundamental needs are met, and promoting a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. JPMA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded by JPMA (the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) and supported by the broader baby and children's products industry. Learn more at http://www.jpma.org/jpmacares.
For more information about JPMA Cares and National Injury Prevention Day
