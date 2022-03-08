JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juno Health, the commercial division of DSS, Inc., has announced that it will be introducing a comprehensive suite of new solutions and product enhancements at HIMSS 2022 in booth #1521.
With the goal of reimagining healthcare technology from the clinician's perspective, Juno Health's new solutions and services provide seamless access through human-centered design – making health IT more holistically user-friendly.
From new Juno EHR optimized clinical documentation workflows and configuration enhancements to new offerings in population health, virtual care, revenue cycle optimization, ambulatory and data migration, this is the most significant expansion of the Juno Health division.
"Our vision is to help providers, clinicians and nurses have more time to spend with patients – as opposed to dealing with cumbersome technologies," said Dr. John Ciccone, Chief Medical Officer at Juno Health. "All of our new solutions are highly intuitive, easy to maintain and aim to bring the human element back to healthcare."
With a thoughtful user experience designed by clinicians for clinicians, Juno EHR is an open web platform and cloud-hosted EHR, which redefines what EHRs can offer for patients and providers. Following are the new Juno EHR product enhancements:
- Juno EHR Clinical Action Center: Built into Juno EHR, the new Clinical Action Center is an optimized clinical documentation workflow that provides a holistic view of all relevant patient data to help nurses and clinicians to easily focus on the right patient needs at the right time – all from one screen.
- Juno EHR Clin Doc: Built into Juno EHR, Clin Doc is an optimized clinical documentation workflow that offers complete clinical documentation and data through flowsheets, assessments, and notes. No longer needing to rely on IT departments or expensive services from traditional EHR providers, these workflows are fully configurable by the organization to align to their scope of practice, policies and procedures.
- Juno EHR ProDash: Designed to meet the unique workflow demands of physicians, ProDash offers all patient base information and clinical indicators for items requiring immediate focus – upon entry into the system. With customizable documentation templates, ProDash also allows physician to perform all critical workflow steps.
- Simplified Configuration: Unlike traditional EHR providers, Juno EHR can be configured in three easy steps – as opposed to twenty-plus steps – with dependency on internal IT departments or vendors. Through the Clinical Content Builder feature, it is possible to easily design customizable workflows to meet any need with sixteen flexible screen layouts for templates that capture all data.
Expansion of the Juno Health Division
In addition to the current offerings under the Juno Health division, which includes Juno EHR, Juno RxTracker, and Juno Emergency Services Solution (JESS), following are new services and solutions being introduced at the conference:
- Population Health: New module that meets Patient Centered Medical Home requirements and MIPS/MACRA metrics in addition to helping pull data for third party insurance entities.
- Point of Care and Quality Measures: With data analytics playing a significant role in containing costs and enhancing care quality, Juno Health's new point of care and quality measures capabilities allow care facilities to harness existing data flowing through their organization, while enabling insights, enhance efficiencies and create clinical and business value.
- Ambulatory: True end-to-end, fully integrated cloud solution to cater to the many needs of a single and multi-specialty physician groups for outpatient care in ambulatory environments.
- Chronic Care Management: Comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform that enables healthcare providers to safely and effectively deliver virtual chronic disease management to their patient populations.
- Revenue Cycle Optimization: A comprehensive financial suite for health systems to reduce operational expenses while increasing revenue, which includes full revenue cycle management with full workflow automation.
About Juno Health
Juno Health is the commercial division of DSS, Inc. dedicated to building smarter, more flexible digital healthcare solutions. With over 30 years of health information software development and systems integration experience, DSS, Inc. is a proven leader who has supported thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide. For more information about DSS, Inc.'s Juno Health division visit https://www.dssinc.com/juno-health
