JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juno Health, the commercial division of DSS, Inc., has announced a new partnership with Diasyst, a provider of the best of breed technologies that empower healthcare organizations to monitor and manage chronically ill patients. The new offering will be showcased at Juno Health's booth (#1521) at HIMSS 2022.
Through the partnership, Juno Health will provide Diasyst's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform that enables healthcare providers to safely and effectively deliver virtual chronic disease management to their patient populations.
The solution will connect providers with chronically ill patients in real-time via a device-agnostic approach, including a wide variety of cellularly-enabled monitors to smartphone applications, which will create a 24/7 diagnostic feedback loop that improves patient access to care. With built-in decision support tools based on established clinical guidelines, treatment options are simplified and any changes in care are communicated virtually, streamlining workflows for both the provider and the patient.
"The demand for effective remote patient monitoring, and the ability to keep chronically ill patients healthier at home has grown exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. John Ciccone, Chief Medical Officer at Juno Health. "Diasyst's solutions fully meet this demand, and together we will be empowering clinicians to effectively treat chronic illnesses in this new care paradigm."
The Juno Health division will also offer Diasyst's fully integrated cloud solution to cater to the many needs of single and multi-specialty physician groups for outpatient care in ambulatory environments.
"Juno Health shares our belief that innovation should always break down the walls between providers and patients," said Chun Yong, CEO, Diasyst. "By merging our capabilities, we believe we can truly make a difference for providers and their goal to improve outcomes for their chronically ill patient populations."
Coming from decades of clinical research from Emory University/Healthcare and the Atlanta VA Medical Center, Diasyst specializes in developing tools that reduce clinical inertia and translate modern approaches to chronic disease management, including diabetes and hypertension.
About Diasyst
Diasyst provides the best of breed technologies to empower healthcare organizations to monitor and manage their chronically ill patients. Coming from decades of research out of the diabetes clinical research team from Emory University/Healthcare and the Atlanta VA Medical Center, Diasyst specializes in developing tools that reduce clinical inertia and translate modern approaches to chronic disease management. For more information about Diasyst, visit http://www.diasyst.com.
About Juno Health
Juno Health is the commercial division of DSS, Inc. dedicated to building smarter, more flexible digital healthcare solutions. With over 30 years of health information software development and systems integration experience, DSS, Inc. is a proven leader who has supported thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide. For more information about DSS, Inc.'s Juno Health division visit https://www.dssinc.com/juno-health
