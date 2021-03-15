MARIETTA, Ga., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Brush My Teeth is located at 2480 Windy Hill Road, Suite 202 in Marietta, GA. This innovative dental hygiene clinic provides quality cleaning services, without the need for long appointments, while incorporating cost savings. Just Brush My Teeth's goal is to improve your oral health by offering an affordable and simple solution to time-consuming dental visits, making them a pleasant, stress-free experience. Teeth cleanings are one of the most powerful services a dentist can offer. That's why Just Brush My Teeth makes it as easy as possible for patients to simply come and get their teeth cleaned. You'll love their hassle-free approach to a healthier and more confident smile. The experienced staff at Just Brush My Teeth will provide you with the best cleaning options. They offer different levels of services, including adult healthy mouth cleaning, limited deep cleaning, periodontal maintenance, pediatric and teen cleaning, orthodontic cleaning and whitening options. At Just Brush My Teeth, you can schedule your visit online, and they even accept walk-in patients. This practice is designed to fit busy schedules and meet cleaning needs promptly. Just Brush My Teeth offers up-front pricing, with no hidden fees or costs.
"I am so excited to provide patients a new option in dentistry. At Just Brush My Teeth, we make cleanings fast and affordable. Our goal is to provide top-quality dental care at prices that are within reach of everyone," says Dr. Debbie Granger
More About Dr. Granger:
Dr. Debbie Granger received her BS degree from Xavier University and earned her DDS from the University of Tennessee. Upon graduation from dental school, Dr. Granger became an associate at a local dental corporation. This experience solidified Dr. Granger's belief that she was ready to pursue a private practice venture. Notably, Dr. Granger maintains membership in the American Dental Association (ADA), Georgia Dental Association (GDA), Georgia Dental Society and Northern District Dental Society. Since she began practicing dentistry, Dr. Granger has kept up to date on many continuing educational classes, ensuring that her patients receive the most comprehensive and advanced dental care. Her philosophy is to provide exceptional dental care for patients in a comfortable environment.
