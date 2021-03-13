SEATTLE, Mar. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If ever there was a time for some authentic happiness, the year 2021 is it. Dr. Lawrence K. Jones has made publicly available a genuinely altruistic gift for people of all ages and all walks of life - just in time for the International Day of Happiness, March 20, 2021. His new eBook, To Be Happier: a practical and science-based guide, brings together in an actionable way what scientists know about well-being and what we can do to increase our happiness.
What makes this eBook unique? In one easy-to-understand guide, readers will learn about findings from several streams of scientific research on happiness. Most important, they will find activities they can do, regardless of their situation, to increase their own happiness and the happiness of the people around them. They'll learn what happiness is and how their thinking and actions are critical to well-being.
Dr. Jones or Dr. Larry as he prefers to be called, is quick to point out that increasing happiness by paying attention to one's thoughts and taking action is a process; improvements take a little work and determination. But the benefits are worth it! He says, "We know, after decades of research, that happy people share key characteristics. They participate more in community organizations. They're more liked by others. They're less likely to divorce, they perform better at work and typically earn higher incomes. And yes, they even tend to live slightly longer."
To help readers realize these benefits, To Be Happier stays away from the myths and quick fixes that make authentic happiness elusive and instead focuses on straightforward techniques and mindsets that science has shown to work. Readers will discover insights, activities and self-assessments that support well-being in all aspects - career, social, financial, physical, community, spiritual, and the mind.
To Be Happier is available in an interactive eBook format online at careerkey.org/happiness-key/to-be-happier-eBook. It is also available in downloadable PDF and ePub formats. For a limited time, the publisher, Career Key, is offering the eBook free of charge without registration.
About the Author
Dr. Lawrence K. Jones is Professor Emeritus in the College of Education at North Carolina State University. He specializes in the areas of school counseling and career counseling and development. He received his Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and earned his Ph.D. in counseling psychology at the University of Missouri.
In addition to Career Key Discovery and the Career Decision Profile, he has developed other career guidance instruments used by career counselors such as Occ-U-Sort, and is the author of the Encyclopedia of Career Change and Work Issues, selected as one of the "Outstanding 1993 Reference Sources" by the American Library Association. He is also the author of Job Skills for the 21st Century, A Guide for Students.
He is a member of the National Career Development Association, the American School Counselors Association, and the American Counseling Association. He has written extensively for professional journals, served on the editorial boards of the Career Development Quarterly and the Journal of Counseling and Development, and has been a vocational expert for the Office of Hearings and Appeals, Social Security Administration.
Jones received the annual Professional Development award of the American Counseling Association, and he is a National Certified Counselor.
In 1997, Dr. Larry and his wife Jeanine Wehr Jones founded Career Key to help people and their families, worldwide, lead happy and more satisfying lives. By providing accurate, practical career and education advice to everyone, their goal was to empower people to make informed decisions and act in their best self-interest and, ultimately, the best interests of their country. Adding "eBook author" to his professional vitae is part of his encore career as a writer, philanthropist, and humanitarian.
About Career Key, Inc.
Based in the Pacific Northwest (Seattle and Hood River, Oregon), Career Key (http://www.careerkey.org) is a nationally certified woman-owned technology company that helps secondary and college-level students and adults in career transitions achieve career well-being through better career and education decisions.
