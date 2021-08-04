RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a convenient option to ward off germs and stay healthy with the return to the classroom, consider Pacific Nature's Propolis Throat Sprays.
Pacific Nature's Propolis Throat Spray is a natural Bee Propolis Resin that provides 85 mg (Apis mellifera L.) per serving. With an SRP of $9.79 for a 30ml bottle, this easy-to-use spray administers the propolis to support immune and antioxidant function as well as provide sore throat relief. Propolis is rich in bioflavonoids, vitamins and minerals and helps settle the stomach, supports digestive health and promotes healthy teeth*. Propolis is a resinous substance collected by bees to construct and protect their hives. It has been known to demonstrate many health benefits. It is also rich in vitamins, minerals and enzymes. Pacific Nature's Propolis Throat Spray is Alcohol Free and made using water and glycerin to maintain a more natural holistic balance. It contains Non-GMO ingredients. It is Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free and contains no preservatives, artificial colors, or refined sugars.
Pacific Nature's Kid's Perfect® Propolis Throat Spray provides a smaller dosage of 63.75 mg of natural Bee Propolis Resin per serving and has an SRP of $9.79 for a 30ml bottle. Small and portable, it fits perfectly in your pocket or backpack to provide relief when sore throats emerge.
"Our Propolis Throat Sprays are a great homeopathic option for consumers looking for a natural way to stay healthy and enjoy the many benefits Propolis offers. The portability of the spray bottle makes this the perfect companion whether you are travelling across country, sitting at your desk, or shuttling kids to school or practice," said John Dourisboure, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Pacific Pharmaceuticals, makers of Pacific Nature's.
Both products are available now on Amazon.com, Walmart.com as well as pacificnatures.com.
About Pacific Nature's
Pacific Nature's offers high-quality Dietary Supplements, produced in an FDA registered facility located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. This facility follows GMP standards to ensure that every item undergoes rigorous in-house and third-party laboratory testing for stability, potency, quality and purity.
We are constantly challenging ourselves to be at the forefront for "best in class" processing and quality assurance while consistently developing innovative, new products to enter the market. By providing the highest quality self-care products at affordable, factory-direct prices, our mission is to help all people live healthier lives without having to choose between quality and cost. For more information visit: pacificnatures.com.
