DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justrite Safety Group, a global leader in industrial safety products, announces the launch of a line of poly waste container bags that are designed to easily identify biohazard and infectious linen waste for their appropriate handling and disposal.
The bags are available in two colors: Red for biohazard material handling and yellow for infectious linen. Specially made to fit a range of Justrite Biohazard Cans and Eagle Poly Drums, the bags come in three sizes: 15, 33, and 60 gallons.
To make waste disposal even more secure, the safety warnings on each bag are in English, Spanish, and French and include internationally-recognized symbols identifying the enclosed materials.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has made workplace safety a priority in all industries. Our poly bags help companies establish clear protocols for waste – especially waste that can cause great harm to public health," said Mark McElhinny, the President and CEO of the Justrite Safety Group.
"Any company that is truly invested in the safety of its workers, the environment, and their surrounding community, need these bags."
The bags are leak-proof and meet or exceed ASTM D1709 and ASTM D1922 impact resistance standards. Their durability means they will avoid sudden punctures and tears, which further protects workers and their environments. Both bags are sold in quantities of 100.
"We have taken great strides in our design and labeling to make sure our bags are the best on the market for ensuring the safe transport and disposal of dangerous waste," said McElhinny.
About the Justrite Safety Group:
The Justrite Safety Group is a growing family of industrial safety companies including NoTrax, Checkers, Eagle, and more. Justrite is a global leader in manufacturing a range of industrial safety products. Today, Justrite is recognized as one of the largest integrated manufacturers of industrial safety products in the world. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Justrite manufactures its own products in ISO certified facilities and offers global distribution capabilities with distribution centers throughout the United States and in Europe.
###
Media Contact
Dan Silber, Northcutt, 312-292-9791, press@northcutt.com
SOURCE Justrite