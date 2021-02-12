DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justrite, a global leader in industrial safety products, is now selling and shipping hand sanitizer in order to help workplaces adjust to COVID-19.
Made with 70 percent alcohol, Justrite's antimicrobial hand sanitizer helps reduce potentially disease-causing germs, making it an important part of any professional's day-to-day life. The gel formulation is manufactured entirely within the United States and exceeds both CDC and WHO guidelines. It's also designed without some of the most frustrating and unpleasant aspects associated with products of its nature.
"We've found that most hand sanitizer products tend to leave an unpleasant residue on the hands, creating a sensation of greasiness or stickiness," said Mark McElhinny, President and CEO of the Justrite Safety Group. "They're also extremely harsh on the skin due to all the added chemicals, in addition to having an unpleasant smell. These are all issues we sought to address with our product."
Made with 70 percent alcohol, Justrite's hand sanitizer gel is designed to be easy to apply and dry quickly, leaving no residue, greasiness, or stickiness. It's also paraben and dye-free and leaves no lingering odors. Finally, to combat the dryness typically created by hand sanitizers, it's enriched with moisturizer.
The hand sanitizer is available in five sizes, making it perfect for busy homes, offices, classrooms, and bathrooms, or for personal use:
- Two ounces
- Eight ounces
- 16 ounces
- 32 ounces
- One gallon
"COVID-19 has served as a wake-up call regarding the importance of keeping a clean, sanitized workspace," McElhinny said. "We've already released several products to help businesses deal with the challenges COVID-19 represents, including our face shields and our Personal Workspace Cough and Sneeze Guards. Our hand sanitizer is ultimately one more addition to that portfolio — a tool to help create a cleaner, safer workplace."
About Justrite:
Justrite Safety Group is a growing family of industrial safety companies including NoTrax, Checkers, Eagle, and more. Justrite is a global leader in manufacturing a range of industrial safety products. Today, Justrite is recognized as one of the largest integrated manufacturers of industrial safety products in the world. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Justrite manufactures its own products in ISO certified facilities and offers global distribution capabilities with distribution centers throughout the United States and in Europe.
