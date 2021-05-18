LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) is partnering with the National Institute for Juvenile Social Inclusion (INISA) to offer the Peace Education Program to troubled youth throughout Uruguay.
INISA is charged with helping incarcerated adolescents rehabilitate and reenter society. The federal agency recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TPRF to implement the Peace Education Program at all of its centers across the country "to build world peace and promote the training of active citizens, conscious of their rights and their potential, who are capable of achieving their own individual peace with a positive impact on their surroundings."
The agreement builds on the success of the program at INISA centers over the last few years. More than 50 teachers, staffers, and inmates at INISA have already been trained to facilitate the program, and many more will be added over the coming months. Participants report that the course helps them discover the inner strength to break free from destructive behaviors and create more hopeful futures.
"I didn't know I could be a good kid. I realized this after the program," said one of the participants —a sentiment shared among many in the INISA workshops.
TPRF appreciates the partnership with INISA so that more people can benefit from the Peace Education Program.
"This program offers participants at INISA the opportunity to reflect on who they are and the choices they can make to live more fulfilling lives going forward," says Willow Baker, Director of the Peace Education Program. "Thank you to everyone in Uruguay and around the world whose support is making this opportunity possible for more and more people."
The strengthening partnership in Uruguay mirrors growing international support. Earlier this year TPRF signed agreements with the South Africa Department of Correctional Services and the Italian Ministry of Justice to offer the Peace Education Program at correctional facilities throughout those countries.
The program has already been offered at over 685 correctional facilities across the globe. A comprehensive recent study found that 89 percent of 604 incarcerated participants in four continents benefited by helping them feel empowered to face past events, gain a willingness to change, better manage their anger and avoid fighting.
The Peace Education Program also has a proven track record of benefiting diverse people outside of corrections, from other disadvantaged populations to university students.
In Colombia, the Education Departments of the Governments of Antioquia and Atlantico signed agreements earlier this year to offer the program at hundreds of public schools. The UniHorizonte University Foundation of Bogotá conducted an independent study on the impact of the Peace Education Program at the school, finding that student awareness of inner resources such as hope, inner strength and contentment grew from 55% to 97%.
The Peace Education Program workshops can be offered in person, virtually, or on inmate tablets by GTL and Edovo (tablet versions currently available in the U.S. only). The Prem Rawat Foundation makes the workshop materials available free of charge.
The Peace Education Program is just one of the ways that TPRF advances dignity, peace and prosperity by addressing fundamental human needs. TPRF has provided more than $400,000 for COVID-19 relief projects throughout the world in the last year.
Learn more about The Prem Rawat Foundation and the Peace Education Program here.
