ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jvion, a leader in AI-enabled prescriptive analytics, announced today the appointment of several new strategic leaders to guide the company through its next growth stage. These hires follow a successful 2021, during which several new integrations and partnerships, peer-reviewed results, and social determinants of health solutions were announced. This strong momentum reflects a growing awareness in the industry that AI-enabled prescriptive analytics can drive more holistic, cost-effective care.
Curt Thornton joins the leadership team as Jvion's new Chief Growth Officer. Curt is a proven leader who has built his career on working with organizations focused on improving the global delivery of healthcare — from medical device and software products to acute care diagnostic services. Curt most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Medicom Health, a SaaS-based digital patient engagement solution. Curt previously held leadership positions at Healthx, Capsule Tech, and other healthcare information technology (HIT) organizations.
"Trends accelerated by the pandemic in tandem with the longer-term trend toward value-based care will continue to create new opportunities for healthcare organizations to leverage synthetic data and prescriptive analytics," said Curt Thornton. "The company is uniquely positioned to transform healthcare as a result of its ability to deliver not only predictive but also prescriptive insights, and I look forward to growing our customer base."
Also joining the leadership team is Leah Ray, who has been named Chief Customer Officer. With over 20 years of HIT experience, Leah brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership expertise in departments spanning customer service, product management, data integration and more. Previously, Leah served as Senior Vice President of Client Experience at Zelis and Chief Experience Officer at Healthx. Across her decorated career, Leah has a track record of working closely with customers to ensure their success and satisfaction.
Finally, Jim Stansell has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Jim brings over 30 years of HIT experience, the past 20 of which he's spent in leadership positions at organizations including Telehealth Solution, where he served as Chief Information Officer, and Philips, where he served a dual role as both Director of BI Analytics and IT Systems and Director of Application Development. Over the years, Jim has leveraged his expertise in Development Methodologies to consistently transform teams into exemplars of high-performance, agile development.
"Jvion has achieved incredible results in advancing prescriptive analytics that can impact patient lives, augment clinical decisioning and lower the costs of care, and I look forward to making those prescriptive insights even more valuable for our customers" said Jim Stansell. "By using Jvion's mature AI environment, the Jvion CORE™, our customers have the opportunity to transform their approach to managing risk by focusing on modifiable risk factors and deploying their resources more effectively to lower costs and raise the quality of care," added Leah Ray.
The new additions to the leadership team follow a year of strong growth for Jvion as the company shifted its focus to address social determinants of health and the health inequities they drive. In 2021, Jvion's insights were integrated into platforms offered by Cerner, Innovaccer, Mozzaz, and Cardinal Health's Navista™ Tech Solutions. Meanwhile, peer-reviewed research validated how the Jvion CORE could help reduce readmissions by 25% and increase palliative care service referrals by over 80% by accurately predicting short-term mortality risk. Several new customers adopted Jvion's technology in 2021, including TC2, AccentCare, and Community Health Network, while the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA) partnered with Jvion to promote Jvion's All-Cause Readmissions solution to member hospitals.
About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in AI-enabled prescriptive intelligence, enables providers, payers, and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization, and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high-risk. Jvion then determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical and operational action. The CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations, and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across hundreds of clients and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com
Media Contact
Sara DeMoranville, Scratch Marketing + Media, (617) 945-9296, sara@scratchmm.com
SOURCE Jvion