ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its AI-powered prescriptive insights, powered by the Jvion CORE™, is now available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud.
Now more than 37,000 providers and digital health innovators who are accelerating their transformation on the Innovaccer Health Cloud can quickly and easily integrate accurate, prescriptive intelligence into their clinical and operational workflows, using Jvion's clinical AI.
"We can't achieve health equity until we first bring all of a patient's information together, as one record—and that requires data beyond the EHR," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "In order to understand and treat the whole person, we must be able to analyze and act on their social determinants of health, in addition to clinical and claims data. By bringing Jvion's clinical AI to the Innovaccer Health Cloud's ecosystem, we're helping customers go beyond risk prediction to prescriptive interventions, so they can treat populations more holistically, empathetically, and effectively."
The Jvion CORE "thinks" about people as a clinician does. It's a secure and scalable prescriptive clinical-AI repository that aggregates and augments data on the Innovaccer Health Cloud with clinical, socioeconomic and experiential information on more than 37 million people. Jvion's clinical AI then identifies people on a modifiable path to a poor outcome, the influencing and addressable risk factors, and gives clinicians and care teams personalized clinical guidance that can change the patient's risk trajectory. The result: better care and reduced healthcare costs.
"With its unified patient record, the Innovaccer Health Cloud provides unparalleled visibility into the patient's journey," said John Showalter, MD, MSIS, Chief Product Officer at Jvion. "Unifying data from disparate sources, as Innovaccer does so well, provides an exceptional foundation for Jvion's clinical artificial intelligence to provide crucial clinical and social determinants of health insights and recommendations. We're very excited to bring the power of the Jvion CORE to Innovaccer's customers and empower care teams to manage patients more holistically and make more informed decisions faster that have a real impact on patient outcomes."
About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, enables providers, payers, and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization, and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high-risk. Jvion then determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical and operational action. The CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations, and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across hundreds of clients and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com or visit the Innovaccer Partner Pavilion at HIMSS (Booth 2461).
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
