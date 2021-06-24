ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Jvion a winner in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology.
Jvion's COVID Community Vulnerability and Vaccine Prioritization Map won the silver award in the category for the Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19. The publicly-available map highlights the socioeconomic and environmental risk factors that make communities more vulnerable for life-threatening complications from COVID-19, enabling public health decision-makers to prioritize vaccines and other resources to the most vulnerable communities. Leveraging its proprietary AI CORE™, which contains experiential, referential and social determinants of health insights for more than 35 million patient journeys, Jvion managed to build and release the map just days after the WHO categorized the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.
"We are proud to be recognized by the Globee Awards for our contribution to the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. John Showalter, MD, MSIS, Jvion's chief product officer, who led the development of Jvion's Map. "Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to address social determinants of health as a way to drive better outcomes. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to making healthcare more proactive and patient-centric. Congrats to everybody at Jvion that worked hard to make this map possible."
Since its debut in March 2020, Jvion's map has been viewed over 2 million times, including by members of the White House Task Force, FEMA, state and local governments, and every branch of the military. It has helped health systems allocate resources to support their most vulnerable patients, assisting organizations such as the Medical University of South Carolina with targeted community outreach that reduced the incidence lf COVID-19 among vulnerable populations by as much as 50%.
More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, enables providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high-risk. Jvion then determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical and operational action. The CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations, and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across hundreds of clients and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
